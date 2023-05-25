Winklevoss twins announce European HQ in Dublin for Gemini crypto platform

James Cox

Gemini – the cryptocurrency platform founded by US entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss – has announced Dublin as the location for its European headquarters.

Gemini launched crypto platform in Ireland and 11 other European markets in the fourth quarter of last year.

The platform allows customers to buy, sell and hold crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether as well as digital non-fungible tokens.

The twin brothers met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin today as they announced the Dublin HQ. They said they had chosen Dublin due to a "positive view of the Irish regulatory landscape, coupled with the capital’s deep talent base in technology and innovation, and thriving startup scene were cited as key reasons in selecting the Irish capital for its European HQ".

The Winklevoss twins became well-known after a legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook. They met Mr Zuckerberg while the three were students in Harvard.

The pair said: “We’re grateful for the support of the Irish government and the IDA as we embark on the next, exciting steps in our journey. We look forward to being a part of and adding to the vibrant tech community in Dublin. Crypto is as transformative as the Internet, and we are committed to unlocking the opportunities it represents."

Mr Varadkar said: "Congratulations to Gemini for becoming the first firm registered by the Central Bank of Ireland as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. This is significant for Ireland as the Government focuses on innovation as a driver of growth. Gemini's decision to locate in Ireland highlights our competitive offering for the international financial services sector.

"We take pride in how it has grown from 60 staff in Dublin 30 years ago, to approximately 56,000 people around the country working in finance today. I wish Gemini every success as they build their team in Ireland."