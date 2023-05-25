Gardaí seize €180,000 worth of cannabis in Westmeath

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have seized €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Westmeath on Wednesday evening.

The seizure was made by Gardaí from the Westmeath Division yesterday evening in the Slanemore area of the county, as a result of ongoing enquiries.

Approximately €180,000 of suspected cannabis was seized. All the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

They said investigations into this matter are ongoing.