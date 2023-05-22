Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 21:39

Niall Horan announces Dublin and Belfast dates for 2024 tour

Horan will also play Madison Square Garden in New York
Niall Horan announces Dublin and Belfast dates for 2024 tour

Niall Horan is to play the 3Arena in Dublin as part of his tour of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the US next year.

The Mullingar man will play one night in Dublin on February 23rd, after kicking off the tour at Belfast's SSE Arena on February 21st.

The former One Direction member will then do four dates across Britain, including a stop at London's Wembley Arena, before 11 dates in mainland Europe.

Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne will also feature, before Horan heads stateside to round out the tour with 29 shows there, including the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The New York City show on June 14th will make Horan only the second ever Irish act to play the venue, following in the footsteps of U2.

In a post on Instagram, a handwritten note thanked fans for their patience.

"For obvious reasons it took a little longer than anticipated. I also wanted to get the music right," the 29-year-old wrote. He added he hopes to add further dates in Mexico, South America and Asia soon.

Tickets for the Dublin gig will go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, June 2nd.

More in this section

Social media companies challenge €395m fines imposed by Data Protection Commission Social media companies challenge €395m fines imposed by Data Protection Commission
Staff at Rupert Murdoch-owned Storyful share bonus payments of €1.13m Staff at Rupert Murdoch-owned Storyful share bonus payments of €1.13m
Daa lodge application for aircraft noise monitoring terminals for Dublin Airport Daa lodge application for aircraft noise monitoring terminals for Dublin Airport
dublinniall horanbelfasttourmadison square garden
Council claims unauthorised works being carried out at wind farm development site

Council claims unauthorised works being carried out at wind farm development site

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more