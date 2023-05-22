Punisher actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Mike Bedigan, PA

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for films including King Arthur and Punisher, has died at the aged 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The Northern Irish actor died on Sunday, though no further details were immediately made available.

Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows including as soldier Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome from 2005-2007, as well as a spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise.

He starred as Porthos in the 2011 film The Three Musketeers, alongside Luke Evans, Matthew Macfadyen and Milla Jovovich, and was in Divergent with Kate Winslet and Zoe Kravitz in 2014.

We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson. You may recognize Ray as Baylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+. You may also remember his work as the voice of mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/lFiZziuZbj — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) May 22, 2023

The Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up by the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, tweeted: “We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson.

“You may recognize Ray as Baylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+. You may also remember his work as the voice of mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family.”