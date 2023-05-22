Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 16:15

Daa lodge application for aircraft noise monitoring terminals for Dublin Airport

The application comes amid a spike in complaints from residents regarding aircraft noise arising from use of the airport’s new north runway
Gordon Deegan

The operator of Dublin Airport, daa, has lodged planning applications for two separate aircraft noise monitoring terminals (ANMT) systems for Dublin airport.

The planned installation of the ANMT systems by daa is part of a 23 strong network of aircraft noise monitoring terminals that daa has been directed by Fingal County Council, the designated Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to have in place.

The lodging of the applications for the two terminals comes amid a spike in complaints from residents regarding aircraft noise arising from use of the airport’s new north runway which opened last August.

The ANCA issued its direction to install the noise monitoring devices in 2021.

Planning documentation lodged with the two planning applications lodged with the council state that the network of ANMTs “will help to protect residential amenity”.

The planning documents state the ANMTs are to be installed throughout Dublin and surrounding counties. The bulk of the devices are to be mounted at installations in the north Dublin area while one will be placed as far south as Bray.

The applications form part of the expanded noise monitoring programme agreed with ANCA.

The two applications currently before the council have been lodged for the grounds of Ardgillan Community College at Castleland, Balbriggan and Donabate Community College, Portrane Road, Ballisk Common, Donabate.

Fifteen of the locations are to be operational by August of this year. All ANMTs are to be operational no later than August 24th, 2024.

The planning documentation states the ANMTs “will provide enhanced monitoring of aircraft noise emanating from Dublin Airport”.

Gravis Planning said the noise monitoring service “will inform the future management and operation of Dublin airport as well as the assessment of future development proposals and will help to protect residential amenity”.

The AMNTs include a microphone to capture sound and a terminal analyser will enable the recorded data to be transmitted for assessment and logging.

Some of the other locations for the AMNT technology include Lucan, Portmarnock, Dunboyne, Clondalkin and Swords.

Planning documentation lodged with the proposed Ardgillaun Community AMNT states that it will have no negative impact on the activities of the College and no harmful visual impact on the surrounding area.

dublindublin airportdaafingal county coucilnoise monitoring terminals
