Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures up to 20 degrees expected this week

Met Éireann says it will be dry across Ireland for most of the coming week with just occasional light rain and showers.
The week ahead is likely to be dry with sunny spells and temperatures set to reach highs of 20 degrees.

Met Éireann forecasters said it will be dry across Ireland for most of the coming week with just occasional light rain and showers.

Though it will be cooler in the northwest, temperatures will stay in the mid to high teens and reach into the low 20s at the weekend.

Sunday night is expected to be mostly dry with clear spells, according to Met Éireann, although a few showers will linger in the south. Temperatures will drop to lows of 5 to 11 degrees, coolest in the northwest.

Monday will be generally dry and sunny with just isolated showers lingering in the south early on. Met Éireann said the highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees in light north to northwest breezes.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be largely dry days with spells of hazy sunshine, though Met Éireann predicts it will remain somewhat cloudier in the north and west with the chance of coastal drizzle

Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, possibly reaching 20 degrees in the south or east. Coolest in the northwest with light to moderate northwest winds.

It will stay dry and warm on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, with good spells of sunshine and the chance of just the odd light shower. Met Éireann forecasts it to be warm with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens or low 20s in most places.

