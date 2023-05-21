Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 12:18

Protesters lift blockade at hotel housing asylum seekers in Co Clare

Magowna House Hotel in Inch has been at the centre of a dispute this week.
Protesters have lifted their blockade at a hotel being used to house asylum seekers in Co Clare.

Locals claimed they were not consulted about plans to house migrants in the hotel and had formed a blockade at the entrance.

It involved parking cars and tractors across the road that leads to the hotel.

Protesters said this was to stop a second bus that was expected to bring another 30 asylum seekers to three holiday homes on the grounds of the hotel building.

Following a meeting earlier this week with the Minister of State for Integration, Joe O'Brien, the residents have now agreed to remove the blockade and maintain a peaceful protest.

Mr O'Brien welcomed the decision.

“My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest, open discussion and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“I look forward to working with the provider and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House.

“I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed.”

