Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 16:07

Man in court after being caught with €1m of cannabis returning from Lanzarote

Derek Landers (41) was arrested on Thursday by officers from Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
Man in court after being caught with €1m of cannabis returning from Lanzarote

Tom Tuite

A father of three was allegedly caught red-handed with just over €1 million worth of cannabis in Dublin after returning from Lanzarote, a court heard.

Derek Landers (41), with an address at Park Terrace, Dungarvan, Waterford, but has been living in Lanzarote for the past 20 years, was arrested on Thursday by officers from Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

He was charged with possessing cannabis with intent of sale or supply in Dublin 1.

Objecting to bail, Garda Eoghan McGowan told the judge that the accused was allegedly caught red-handed in possession of 54kg of cannabis, worth €1,000,080, stored in a vehicle.

He had used his passport card, but his passport book was still in Lanzarote.

The garda said he did not think the accused resided at the Co Waterford address he furnished but had been staying with friends in Dublin.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier said his client could reside with a relative in Cork. The solicitor said Mr Landers had been planning to move back to Ireland with his partner and children.

Judge Smyth set bail in his bond of €1,000 and required approval of an €80,000 independent surety, half of which must be lodged.

The defence said his client would not have access to someone with that amount.

However, Judge Smyth said it was a serious matter, and the court was concerned with flight risk, and the decision was not only based on the alleged value of the drugs.

He remanded the accused, who did not address the court, in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week. Legal aid was granted.

More in this section

Judge orders winding up of three companies in SIAC construction group Judge orders winding up of three companies in SIAC construction group
Two more teenagers arrested in connection with Navan assault Two more teenagers arrested in connection with Navan assault
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
cloverhill district courtcannabisirelandgarda national drugs and organised crime bureau
North local elections: Sinn Féin makes strong start as counting gets underway

North local elections: Sinn Féin makes strong start as counting gets underway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more