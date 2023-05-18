Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 12:28

Tánaiste, Noel Gallagher and Mario Rosenstock set for this week's Late Late Show

My Therapist Ghosted Me hosts Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams, and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn will also join Ryan Tubridy
Tánaiste Micheál Martin, musician Noel Gallagher and comedian Mario Rosenstock are among the guests confirmed for this Friday's Late Late Show as Ryan Tubridy's tenure nears its end.

In his penultimate show, Tubridy will be joined by the Fianna Fáil leader to discuss the State's approach to housing refugees and international protection applicants, the main issues facing the country and his vision heading into the next general election.

Former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher will chat about his memories of coming to Ireland as a child, and partying with U2's Bono, before he and his band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, give a sample of their upcoming album Council Skies, due for release in June.

There will be a wealth of comedy in this week's show, with My Therapist Ghosted Me hosts Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams stopping by, as well as impressionist Rosenstock.

Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will treat viewers to a rendition of Baby Talk, before Grankie Gavin and De Dannan pick up the pace, performing Gravel Walks and The Green Groves of Erin.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday at 9.35pm.

