Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 09:52

Man killed in car crash in Co Meath

Road diversions have been put in place pending an examination of the scene by Garda forensic investigators.
Man killed in car crash in Co Meath

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.

It happened on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road at about 11.55pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Emergency services also attended the scene on Thursday morning and road diversions have been put in place.

The road was closed from Carnaross to the entrance to Kells Business Park pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am are asked to give the footage to An Garda Siochana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

O'Gorman says he has Cabinet support but more asylum accommodation needed O'Gorman says he has Cabinet support but more asylum accommodation needed
High pressure set to continue into the weekend with highs of 19 degrees High pressure set to continue into the weekend with highs of 19 degrees
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Tallaght Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Tallaght
gardairishmeath
Witness tells murder trial he saw accused 'strike' knife into friend's neck

Witness tells murder trial he saw accused 'strike' knife into friend's neck

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more