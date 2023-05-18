Man killed in car crash in Co Meath

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.

It happened on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road at about 11.55pm on Wednesday.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

Emergency services also attended the scene on Thursday morning and road diversions have been put in place.

The road was closed from Carnaross to the entrance to Kells Business Park pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am are asked to give the footage to An Garda Siochana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.