Man forced to sell family home to pay drug debt jailed

Claire Henry

A man who was forced to sell his family home in order to pay of his drug debt has been handed a three-year sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard gardaí obtained a search warrant for the residential property of Darren Caffrey (39), of Claddagh Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, on May 1st, 2020.

The court previously heard that when gardaí arrived at the house, there was no one home, so they breached the property and gained entry. While searching the house, Caffrey returned and remained there during the search, Shaun Smith BL, prosecuting, told the court.

The court heard crack cocaine with a value of €2,254, cocaine worth €3,253, heroin valued at €3,161, and a mixture of prescription drugs with a value of €638 were found in the tunnel of an extractor fan, a bedroom and in shoulder bags. The court heard €16,560 in cash was also found in various locations in the house, including the extractor fan tunnel in the kitchen.

Caffrey was arrested at the scene and brought to Clondalkin Garda sation for questioning.

The accused has 230 previous convictions and is currently serving a sentence of five years for the possession of drugs for sale or supply valued at over €77,000. He is due for release from this sentence in March 2025.

Caffrey pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply and having the proceeds of criminal conduct in the form of cash.

Brian Lindsay BL, defending, told the court that when his client arrived at the house, he was compliant and gave no difficulties to gardaí.

The court heard Caffrey had previously been in a serious car collision, with Mr Lindsay expaling that his client was in a coma for over eight weeks and sustained a shattered femur in the incident.

Drug debt

Counsel said Caffrey received €320,000 in compensation following the collision and used this money to buy a family home in Co Meath.

Following the incident, Caffrey began to use illicit drugs and ran up a debt of over €100,000. The family was forced to sell their home to pay this debt.

Mr Lindsay said the offence for which his client is currently serving a sentence and the one for which he is currently before the court were both carried out within a 14-day period. He added Caffrey is doing well in custody and is an enhanced prisoner.

Defence counsel asked the court to consider the principle of totality and for as much leniency as possible.

Sentencing Caffrey, Judge Elma Sheahan noted he has a high number of previous convictions, including a number of convictions for drug offences. She accepted he had addiction issues which he has attempted to overcome and noted he is doing well in prison.

