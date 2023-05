James Cox

The man shot in Cork city last Friday is to be released from hospital in the coming days.

The 42-year-old was shot while walking to his car at Wilton Manor at around 5am in the morning.

He drove himself to hospital where it's understood he is making a good recovery after undergoing surgery.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who saw a silver saloon car in the Wilton area early on Friday morning.