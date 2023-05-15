George Ezra announces Olympia Theatre gig

James Cox

George Ezra has announced an extra Irish show due to huge demand for June 8th at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin.

This show is on the back of the success of his sold-out 3Arena, INEC and SSE Arena shows and supports his new album Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June of last year.

After two successful albums Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), the latter of which earned him his first number one single in ‘Shotgun', it was "time to return to heart and hearth, with an album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott".

Alongside the tour announcement, Ezra has partnered with YouTube Music to be their Sustainability Partner for 2022. He sais: “I am conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

"They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes. Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”