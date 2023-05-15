Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 12:27

George Ezra announces Olympia Theatre gig

George Ezra has announced an extra Irish show due to huge demand for June 8th at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
George Ezra announces Olympia Theatre gig

James Cox

George Ezra has announced an extra Irish show due to huge demand for June 8th at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin.

This show is on the back of the success of his sold-out 3Arena, INEC and SSE Arena shows and supports his new album Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June of last year.

After two successful albums Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), the latter of which earned him his first number one single in ‘Shotgun', it was "time to return to heart and hearth, with an album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott".

Alongside the tour announcement, Ezra has partnered with YouTube Music to be their Sustainability Partner for 2022. He sais: “I am conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022.

"They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes. Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”

More in this section

Irish Refugee Council ‘gravely concerned’ for homeless migrants Irish Refugee Council ‘gravely concerned’ for homeless migrants
Legacy Bill not fit for purpose and must be stopped, says former Police ombudsman Legacy Bill not fit for purpose and must be stopped, says former Police ombudsman
Over-55s warned about investment scams involving funds upwards of €20,000 Over-55s warned about investment scams involving funds upwards of €20,000
olympia theatregeorge ezra
New penalty for careless driving introduced in Northern Ireland

New penalty for careless driving introduced in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more