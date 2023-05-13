Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 13:22

Man arrested during protest at migrant camp

Wooden pallets and other materials from the camp were later set alight.
Man arrested during protest at migrant camp

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been arrested during a protest in Dublin on Friday in which a migrant camp was dismantled and later set alight.

Makeshift tents had been erected in a laneway being used by homeless migrants.

A protest against the camp took place in the area around Sandwith Street on Friday evening and involved several groups, including counter-protesters.

Public order gardaí attended the demonstrations.

A man in his 30s was arrested under the Public Order Act and will appear before Dublin District Court this month.

Wooden pallets and other materials from the camp were later set alight in the laneway but gardai said no one was present at that time and no one was hurt.

More in this section

US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid US president 'delighted' with Irish For Biden campaign ahead of re-election bid
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears Detective dragged 80ft by car after intercepting drug deal, court hears
protestirishethnic minorities
Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs hears how early trauma leads to addiction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more