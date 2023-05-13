Man arrested during protest at migrant camp

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has been arrested during a protest in Dublin on Friday in which a migrant camp was dismantled and later set alight.

Makeshift tents had been erected in a laneway being used by homeless migrants.

A protest against the camp took place in the area around Sandwith Street on Friday evening and involved several groups, including counter-protesters.

Public order gardaí attended the demonstrations.

A man in his 30s was arrested under the Public Order Act and will appear before Dublin District Court this month.

Wooden pallets and other materials from the camp were later set alight in the laneway but gardai said no one was present at that time and no one was hurt.