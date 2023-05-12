Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 09:28

Man hospitalised after he was shot in Cork

The man remains in stable condition at Cork University Hospital.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in relation to a man presenting himself with gunshot wounds at Cork University Hospital this morning shortly after 5a.m.

The man remains in stable condition at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5 a.m. and 5.45 a.m this morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating gardaí. Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

corkcork university hospitalgardaishooting
