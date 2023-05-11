Man who missed court date after falling off wheelchair while high to be sentenced next week

Olivia Kelleher

A man who claimed that he missed a court appearance in relation to the sale and supply of heroin because he fell out of his wheelchair whilst high on cocaine and Benzodiazepines will be sentenced next week.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard on Tuesday that Paul Marken of Back Lane Hostel, Christchurch Square, The Liberties, Dublin had claimed that he had been taken to hospital on a previous occasion when he was due to appear before the court.

However, Det Garda Linda O’Keeffe examined the records of the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in relation to the admission. She established that Mr Marken (57) sustained the injuries the day after he was set to appear in court.

Mr Marken claimed that the hospital record was incorrect. He told Judge Catherine Staines that it should have been recorded as the previous day.

Det Garda O’Keeffe said in spite of the contested date of admission it was accepted that Marken had medical difficulties and was in hospital.

“He fell out of his wheelchair as a result of intoxication with substances including Benzodiazepines and cocaine,” Det Garda O’Keeffe said.

Mr Marken had signed a plea of guilty to a charge of having Diamorphine for sale or supply on August 27th, 2021, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

The drugs were seized following a search of the accused at Mayfield Garda Station on the northside of Cork city.

Judge Staines remanded Mr Marken in custody on Tuesday pending his sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

Judge Helen Boyle further remanded Mr Marken in custody and fixed a sentencing date of May 17th next.

Mr Marken was found to be in possession of over €30,000 worth of heroin for sale and supply in Cork city.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances in the case.