Derry manager Rory Gallagher responds to ‘serious allegations’ made by his ex-wife

The manager of the Derry senior football team has addressed "very serious allegations" made against him by his ex-wife in a social media post.

Rory Gallagher is due to lead Derry into Sunday's Ulster Senior Football Championship final against Armagh.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Gallagher said "allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".

He was responding to a Facebook post by his former wife Nicola Gallagher, which alleged she had suffered a litany of violent attacks by him over more than two decades.

Ms Gallagher said she was speaking out because she wanted other young girls to know "that silence is not the answer".

Referring to her allegations against Mr Gallagher, she said: "Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening", adding "please anyone who’s been through this, speak out".

One of the GAA’s most high-profile managers, Mr Gallagher steered Derry to an Ulster football title and the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

According to The Irish Times, gardaí are aware of the social media post and engagement has taken place with an individual around it. In a statement An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on material posted online.

Rory Gallagher is one of the GAA’s most high-profile managers. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

In a statement released by Logan and Corry Solicitors, Mr Gallagher said he had been "made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".

He said their marriage had broken down over four years ago and "those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

"I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time," he said.

He added that he will not be making any further public comment.