Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 16:00

Cara Pharmacy group directors paid €400,000

In January 2021, the High Court approved a survival scheme for the Cara Group of pharmacies that saw around 150 jobs retained and more than €14 million invested by new owners, Renrew Ltd.
Cara Pharmacy group directors paid €400,000

Gordon Deegan

A total of €400,000 paid out to departing owner-directors, former RTE Dragon, Ramona Nicholas and her husband, Canice, at the Cara Group of pharmacies hit the group's profits in 2021.

In January 2021, the High Court approved a survival scheme for the Cara Group of pharmacies that saw around 150 jobs retained and more than €14 million invested by new owners, Renrew Ltd.

The scheme involved directors, Ms Nicholas and husband Canice exiting the business and the €400,000 payout out was made up of €29,000 in redundancy payments each and an ex gratia payment of €342,000.

The couple at the time wanted details of the deal to be kept confidential but Mr Justice Denis McDonald questioned the payments commenting that the €342,000 ex gratia payment was "a very substantial payment in the context of an insolvency where creditors are suffering a very substantial write-down of their debts”.

Ramona and Canice Nicholas resigned on February 1st 2021 and the new accounts for Cara Pharmacy UC show that directors’ pay for the 12 months to the end of March 2021 totalled €680,556 that include the one-off exit payment of €400,000 and €280,556 paid out in emoluments.

The accounts further show that professional fees made up of legal and consulting fees attached to the group's High Court examinership totalled €2.2 million.

Due mainly to an exceptional gain of €2.09 million concerning mainly the write back of liabilities, the group recorded pre-tax profits of €2.52 million.

Revenues decreased by 16 per cent from €28.22 million to €23.5 million and the fiscal 2021 revenues included revenues of €939,129 from the group’s loss-making Quayside Sligo store it shut down in March 2021.

The group recorded an operating profit of €695,713 which followed an operating loss of €6.96 million in the prior year.

Numbers employed by the group - comprising 12 stores and an online presence-reduced from 175 to 147 as staff costs declined from €6.33 million to €5 million.

The group also benefited from ‘other operating income’ made up of Covid-19 wage subsidiary supports of €727,295 and Covid-19 re-start grant income of €135,201.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €481,063 and operating lease costs of €522,417. The profit also takes account of a non-cash investment impairment of €3.79 million.

At the end of March 2021, the group had shareholder funds of €3.18 million made up of share premium of €13.45 million and called up share capital of €100,000, offset by accumulated losses of €10.36 million.

More in this section

Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase Garda to face criminal prosecution over fatal crash following N7 chase
Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future Mum with brain cancer wracked with guilt over children's future
Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement Michael Fingleton loses appeal bid to halt trial over alleged INBS mismanagement
cara pharmacy groupramona nicholascanice nicholasrenrew ltd
Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

Supreme Court rules HSE acted fairly in opting to suspend consultant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more