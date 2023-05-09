Man (26) to face trial this week over murder of Ademola Giwa

Alison O'Riordan

A 28-year-old man will go on trial on Thursday accused of murdering a man in Tallaght nearly two years ago.

John Titiloye, with an address at Mac Uilliam Crescent, Fortunestown, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Titiloye is charged with murdering Ademola Giwa (25) in the Mac Uilliam Road area in Tallaght on August 10th, 2021.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: "Not guilty".

Addressing the jury panel, Ms Justice Karen O'Connor said that Mr Titiloye was employed as a blind fitter around the Dublin area for a period of time in 2019. She said the deceased man was from Mac Uilliam Parade in Tallaght and that most of the civilian witnesses are from in and around that area.

The judge warned the 12 jurors not to discuss the case with anyone and not to conduct any research of their own in relation to the trial. She also asked the jury not to engage in social media "in any way in relation to this trial".

Ms Justice O'Connor swore in a jury of six men and six women to hear the trial, which will begin on Thursday afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and is expected to last two weeks.