Betting suspended on Patrick Kielty being named Late Late Show host

Paddy Power has called off betting on the next Late Late Show host with Patrick Kielty expected to replace Ryan Tubridy.

It follows a rush on bets on Kielty to be named as the new host of RTÉ's flagship chat show.

The Co Down presenter became favourite after Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney both ruled themselves out of the running.

Tubridy's tenure at the helm of the world's longest-running talk show will end on May 26th. He was the third host of The Late Late show after Gay Byrne's long run from 1962 to 1999, while Pat Kenny presented the show from 1999 until 2009.

Temporary or guest hosts included Frank Hall, Gerry Ryan and Miriam O'Callaghan.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley arrive on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Images

Baz Ashmawy and Kathryn Thomas have also been linked with The Late Late Show role.

Other contenders favoured by the bookies included Ciara Doherty, Brendan O'Connor, Jennifer Zamparelli, Angela Scanlon and Doireann Garrihy.

However, it now appears to be a matter of time before Kielty is announced as the new host.

He attended the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards with his wife Cat Deeley on Sunday and was asked about the speculation on the red carpet.

"I've only really a couple of things to say on that. I think the Late Late Show is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet, and whoever gets it is going to be really lucky."

He added: "But I think something that maybe hasn't been said... I've done chat shows before, I know how difficult they are. I've been a guest on the Late Late Show, and I've sat alongside Ryan doing his stuff, and whoever gets that gig, they're going to have huge shoes to fill."