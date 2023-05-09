Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 10:18

Betting suspended on Patrick Kielty being named Late Late Show host

Paddy Power has called off betting on the next Late Late Show host with Patrick Kielty expected to replace Ryan Tubridy
Betting suspended on Patrick Kielty being named Late Late Show host

James Cox

Paddy Power has called off betting on the next Late Late Show host with Patrick Kielty expected to replace Ryan Tubridy.

It follows a rush on bets on Kielty to be named as the new host of RTÉ's flagship chat show.

The Co Down presenter became favourite after Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney both ruled themselves out of the running.

Tubridy's tenure at the helm of the world's longest-running talk show will end on May 26th. He was the third host of The Late Late show after Gay Byrne's long run from 1962 to 1999, while Pat Kenny presented the show from 1999 until 2009.

Temporary or guest hosts included Frank Hall, Gerry Ryan and Miriam O'Callaghan.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley arrive on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Photo:  Damien Eagers/PA Images 

Baz Ashmawy and Kathryn Thomas have also been linked with The Late Late Show role.

Other contenders favoured by the bookies included Ciara Doherty, Brendan O'Connor, Jennifer Zamparelli, Angela Scanlon and Doireann Garrihy.

However, it now appears to be a matter of time before Kielty is announced as the new host.

He attended the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards with his wife Cat Deeley on Sunday and was asked about the speculation on the red carpet.

"I've only really a couple of things to say on that. I think the Late Late Show is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet, and whoever gets it is going to be really lucky."

He added: "But I think something that maybe hasn't been said... I've done chat shows before, I know how difficult they are. I've been a guest on the Late Late Show, and I've sat alongside Ryan doing his stuff, and whoever gets that gig, they're going to have huge shoes to fill."

More in this section

Court appoints provisional liquidators to Cork-based investment fund Court appoints provisional liquidators to Cork-based investment fund
Almost 3,500 children living in emergency accommodation Almost 3,500 children living in emergency accommodation
New electric car sales up by 46% so far this year, figures show New electric car sales up by 46% so far this year, figures show
rteryan tubridylate late showclaire byrnesarah mcinerneypaddy powerthe late late showgay byrnecat deeleypat kennypatrick kieltybetting suspended
Ryanair set to order jets from Boeing, burying hatchet after price spat

Ryanair set to order jets from Boeing, burying hatchet after price spat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more