Banshees of Inisherin, Bad Sisters and Derry Girls recognised at 2023 IFTA awards

The Banshees of Inisherin and Bad Sisters were among the big winners at the 2023 IFTA awards on Sunday night.

Martin McDonagh's Oscar-nominated dark comey took home the best film award, while Kerry Condon and Brendan Gleeson received the best actress and actor in a supporting role plaudits respectively.

Having missed out on an Oscar, Paul Mescal won best actor in a leading film role for his part in Aftersun, while Bríd Ní Neachtain won best actress for Róise & Frank.

In the drama categories, Bad Sisters took the top award, with Sharon Horgan recognised as best lead actress.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rea's role in The English earned him the best actor in a lead role award, while Ciarán Hinds (The Dry) and Ann Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) were named best supporting actor and actress.

The award for best film director went to Frank Berry for Aisha, as did the best film script plaudit, while Dearbhla Walsh was named best drama director for Bad Sisters, and Lisa McGee claimed the award for best drama script.

In the international categories, German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front took the best international film award, as Austin Butler (Elvis) and Cate Blanchett (Tár) were named best international actor and actress.

Another Oscar nominee, An Irish Goodbye, also featured, taking home the best live action short award.

Director Aoife McArdle, whose work includes the Apple TV hit Severence, was recognised with the Screen Ireland Rising Star award for 2023, while costume designer Joan Bergin received the Irish Academy's Industry Lifetime Achievement award.