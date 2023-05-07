Man held on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Sligo

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Sligo on Monday.

The woman in her 50s was discovered at a residence in the town of Sligo shortly after 8.30pm on Monday.

A garda spokesperson said a postmortem was conducted, but the results are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

On Sunday gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in detention at a garda station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The spokesperson said anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 9157000 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.