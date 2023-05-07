What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

An interview with former US president Donald Trump, Claire Byrne's decision to 'walk away' from The Late Late Show hosting role, and secret Russian activity in Irish waters are among the stories on Sunday's front pages.

The Business Post leads with a story on Claire Byrne deciding against The Late Late Show hosting role.

Our front page today.



🗞️ State warned cold war with Web Summit may hurt Irish firms



🗞️ Workhuman boss: 'small few' staff trying to hurt firm



Irish bosses' pay packets revealed

The Sunday Independent leads with an interview with former US president Donald Trump, who said said Ireland's housing crisis is a "good thing in one way" because "people want to live in Ireland".

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Russian activity in Irish waters.

The Sunday Times leads with a story on Russian activity in Irish waters.

The front of the UK papers on Sunday, the day after the coronation, were dominated by photos of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Sunday Express had an image of the king with the words “Happy and Glorious” on their front page.

The Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Star Sunday ran the coronation on their fronts and also released souvenir editions.

👑 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:#TomorrowsPapersToday



The Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Star Sunday ran the coronation on their fronts and also released souvenir editions.

The Sun on Sunday led with a photo of the king, calling the coronation day his “crowning glory”.

The Sun on Sunday led with a photo of the king, calling the coronation day his "crowning glory".

The Sunday Mirror shows a standalone image of the king.

The Sunday Times used a photo of the king and queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with the words, “at last, their crowning glory”.

The Sunday Mail labelled Charles the “King of the World” and said 300 million people tuned in across the world to watch the coronation.

The Observer said swathes of Brexit voters have gone back to Labour, according to analysis of the recent local elections.