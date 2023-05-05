Bruce Springsteen's Dublin shows: All you need to know

James Cox

Bruce Springsteen is set to return to Ireland for the first time since 2016 with three RDS concerts this weekend.

Fans of The Boss are sure to be treated to an energetic performance full of his classics.

A sell out crowd of 18,500 will attend all three Dublin concerts.

So far on his tour, Springsteen has performed hits including Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, Nebraska, Born in the USA and The Rising.

He will also play songs from his latest album Letter to You.

As always, Springsteen will perform with his backing band, the E Street Band.

Here's everything you need to know about the concerts:

When do they take place?

Springsteen will play the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday, May 5th, Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th. The concerts will kick off around 7pm.

What time do gates open?

The gates will open at 4.30pm.

Travelling to the RDS

An Garda Síochána have asked people to use public transport for travelling to the RDS where possible.

The venue is serviced by bus, Dart and Luas transport facilities. The Transport For Ireland website has specific information on times.

There are a limited number of parking spaces for patrons who travel by road in the Simmonscourt Extension Car Park which is located on Simmonscourt Road. Patrons may also wish to avail of on-street parking where disk parking is in force.

Gardaí said: "Drivers should be aware that illegally or improperly parked vehicles have the potential to cause traffic disruption, obstruction and difficulty to emergency vehicles that may need to access the narrow residential streets that surround the RDS.

"Two Wagons will be in operation during the event and offending vehicles will be removed."

There will be extra inter-city trains from all areas of the country running to Dublin city through Irish Rail.

Dublin Bus and the Luas are other options for those attending the concerts.

All roads around the RDS will remain open to traffic before the concerts.

After the concerts, traffic will be diverted away from Merrion Road, Anglesea Road and Simmonscourt Road to clear the initial phase of pedestrian traffic. This diversion will come into effect 20 minutes before the end of the concert at approximately 10.30pm.

Colour Coded Entry

"An Garda Sióchána would like to stress that all patrons should be aware of the colour coded entry routes to the venue which will be clearly identified on their tickets and will be strictly enforced.

"People should leave plenty of time to find their route and should park or approach the venue with these routes in mind. After the event everyone will also have to exit the venue by the route they came in.

"Please be patient at the end of the event. Follow instructions from gardaí and stewards.

"Patrons should arrive early to ensure that they can gain access in time for the event."

Blue ticket - entry via Anglesea Road.

Yellow ticket - entry via Merrion Road.

Red ticket - entry via Simmonscourt Road.

As the area around the RDS is residential, concert goers have also been asked to be respectful of residents.

Are tickets sold out?

The tickets for all three concerts are sold out and Ticketmaster has advised people to be wary of bogus tickets and touts.

Fans have been advised that screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted as entry and should show a live barcode on the Ticketmaster app to gain entry.