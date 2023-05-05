Late Late Show new host: Who is still in the running to replace Ryan Tubridy?

Sarah McInerney and Claire Byrne have officially taken themselves out of the running to be Ryan Tubridy's replacement on the Late Late Show.

Since Tubridy announced his decision to step down as host of the Late Late Show, rumours surrounding his replacement have been rife.

On Thursday Byrne said she would not be replacing Tubridy, who has been at the helm for 14 years, citing family reasons and the demands of her weekday programme on RTÉ Radio One.

However, she said it was an honour to have her name linked to the prestigious role.

On Friday morning McInerney also confirmed that she was not putting herself forward for the job, and wanted to focus on her roles in Prime Time and Drivetime with an election due soon.

"I'd like to confirm that I'm not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Corden," she said, citing Corden's decision to step down as host of his US talk show, also titled The Late Late Show.

So who are the remaining contenders for Ireland's most high profile presenting role? Here's what we know so far...

Patrick Kielty

Comedian Patrick Kielty has emerged as the frontrunner for the Late Late Show gig.

The Co Down native is married to TV host Cat Deeley. In a recent interview, Deeley said she thought her husband would do a "phenomenal" job as host of the chat show.

Latest odds: 6/5

Baz Ashmawy

Baz Ashmawy has also emerged as another favourite to take over the country’s biggest TV gig. However, the 47-year-old DIY SOS presenter has confirmed that he has not been contacted by RTÉ yet.

Speaking on the speculation, he told sundayworld.com: "I think people are just very excited at the moment about the Late Late Show. It seems to be the main obsession and I think they’re just throwing everybody’s name into the mix."

Latest odds: 13/5

Kathryn Thomas

The Operation Transformation presenter has so far refused to say if she’d be up for the gig. The telly favourite said it would be hard to replace Tubridy.

She told the Irish Mirror: "What I’m enjoying doing is watching Ryan do what he does so well every week. They’ll be very big shoes to fill because he’s such a talented broadcaster, he’s just brilliant."

Latest odds: 14/1

Other contenders favoured by the bookies include Ciara Doherty, Brendan O'Connor, Jennifer Zamparelli, Angela Scanlon and Doireann Garrihy.