Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 10:46

Report finds Ireland to face cooling temperatures as Gulf Stream weakens

A new report into Ireland's ocean climate found the Gulf Stream, which gives Ireland its temperate climate, could decrease by 30 per cent
Report finds Ireland to face cooling temperatures as Gulf Stream weakens

James Cox

Ireland could get cooler, wetter and stormier due to climate change.

A new report into Ireland's ocean climate found the Gulf Stream, which gives Ireland its temperate climate, could decrease by 30 per cent.

The research warns the country will still experience other consequences of a warming planet, with sea levels rising between 2 and 3 millimetres per year since the 1990s.

Co-author of that report, Dr Gerard McCarthy, said Irish waters are attracting fish that thrive in colder water.

Dr McCarthy said: "We also see things like blue whiting. Blue whiting is a small but mid-water column fish... a little like the mackerel or herring... and we've seen an increase in those close to the Irish shore.

"This is consistent with a cooling and a freshening in the North Atlantic, so these climatic effects are visible in the ecosystem as well."

More in this section

Journalists at BBC Northern Ireland vote to strike over Radio Foyle cutbacks Journalists at BBC Northern Ireland vote to strike over Radio Foyle cutbacks
Carer pleads guilty to stealing over €45,000 from elderly woman Carer pleads guilty to stealing over €45,000 from elderly woman
Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence
climateirelandclimate reportgulf streamdr gerard mccarthy
Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more