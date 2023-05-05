Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 06:58

Motorcyclist killed in Co Derry road crash

The accident happened at about 5pm on Thursday.
Motorcyclist killed in Co Derry road crash

By David Young, PA

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Co Derry.

The man sustained fatal injuries in the single vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road in Tobermore.

A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report of the crash shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” he said.

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road remained closed on Thursday evening, with diversions in place.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

More in this section

Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence Man who punched garda at 3Arena gig gets suspended sentence
Carer pleads guilty to stealing over €45,000 from elderly woman Carer pleads guilty to stealing over €45,000 from elderly woman
Donald Trump’s return to Doonbeg a quieter affair than his presidential visit Donald Trump’s return to Doonbeg a quieter affair than his presidential visit
ulsterderrycrashtobermore
Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more