Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

Kenneth Fox
Drugs worth €80,000 have been seized along with a cannabis growhouse in Dublin.
The discovery was made during the search of a premises in West Tallaght under Operation Tara shortly after 4pm yesterday.
Gardai found 50 suspected cannabis plants worth €40,000, as well as a further €40,000 of cannabis herb.
A large amount of equipment used to cultivate cannabis was also discovered along with around €2,155 in cash and around 50 shotgun cartridges.
A man in his late 40s was arrested and is in custody at a Garda Station in south Dublin.
In a follow-up search in Clondalkin a sum of cash was recovered and a man in his late 30s was arrested - he's being held at a separate station in the south of the city.
Gardaí discovered a cannabis growhouse & seized €80,000 cannabis, €2000 cash & 50 shotgun cartridges during a search in Tallaght yesterday. Two people were also arrested.
The search was part of investigations into the sale & supply of drugs across Dublin.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/adqnfGLb2j
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 4, 2023