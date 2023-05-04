Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 21:08

Drugs worth €80,000 seized at growhouse in Dublin

The discovery was made during the search of a premises in West Tallaght under Operation Tara shortly after 4pm yesterday.
Kenneth Fox

Drugs worth €80,000 have been seized along with a cannabis growhouse in Dublin.

The discovery was made during the search of a premises in West Tallaght under Operation Tara shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Gardai found 50 suspected cannabis plants worth €40,000, as well as a further €40,000 of cannabis herb.

A large amount of equipment used to cultivate cannabis was also discovered along with around €2,155 in cash and around 50 shotgun cartridges.

A man in his late 40s was arrested and is in custody at a Garda Station in south Dublin.

In a follow-up search in Clondalkin a sum of cash was recovered and a man in his late 30s was arrested - he's being held at a separate station in the south of the city.

