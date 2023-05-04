Claire Byrne rules herself out as Tubridy's Late Late Show replacement

Muireann Duffy

Claire Byrne has ruled herself out to be the new host the Late Late Show.

Byrne had been tipped as the favourite to become the programme's next host, replacing Ryan Tubridy who is to step down following his final show on May 26th.

Byrne said she will not be replacing Tubridy, who has been at the helm for 14 years, citing family reasons and the demands of her weekday programme on RTÉ Radio One.

However, she said it was an honour to have her name linked to the prestigious role.

Miriam O'Callaghan had also previously withdrawn her name from the running.

Among the favourites to replace Tubridy now is Drivetime's Sarah McInterney, Brendan O’Connor and Patrick Kielty.