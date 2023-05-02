Rory McIlroy and Conor McGregor among world's richest sports stars

Kenneth Fox

Two Irish athletes are among the richest sport stars in the world due to their business ventures.

The list, which was compiled by betting website OLBG, has tennis star Roger Federer coming at number one, with off-field earnings of $90 million in 2022.

Federer made just $700,000 from tournament earnings but makes a whopping $30 million-a-year from his 10-year deal with Japanese retailer Uniqlo.

The second spot went to NBA megastar LeBron James, who earned $80 million off the court. The LA Laker has deals with PepsiCo, Walmart, Beats by Dre, and Blaze Pizza, alongside a lifetime sponsorship with Nike.

Rounding out the top three is Tiger Woods, who returned to golf in 2022 after a serious car collision.

Woods secured a lucrative deal with the PGA Tour 2K video game franchise to add his likeness to the game and made earnings of €68 million off the course overall.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are tied for fifth as they both made the same off-field earnings of $55 million.

Golfer Rory McIlroy was ranked 14th, with an estimated worth of $41.5 million (€37.8 million). However, he also made $34 million off the course last year.

One other golfer made the list - veteran Phil Mickelson, who made $42 million off the course.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor came in at number 27, currently worth $43 million after earning $10 million outside the ring.

The highest ranked female athlete was tennis star Naomi Osaka, who came in at number four, with off-the-court earnings of $58 million.