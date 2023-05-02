Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 12:45

Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother dies in Wexford

Anne Mary Sheeran died on Thursday in a nursing home in Enniscorthy
Sarah Slater

Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother has died in Co Wexford.

Anne Mary (Nancy) Sheeran died last Thursday at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

Her death notice reads: "Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours."

Ms Sheeran is due to be buried on Wednesday in Gorey. It is yet unclear whether her grandson will be able to attend the funeral due to his involvement in an ongoing copyright case in the US.

The 'Shape of You' singer penned the track 'Nancy Mulligan' in tribute to his grandmother, inspired by her and her husband Bill's love story.

The 32-year-old said his grandparents "had this sort of Romeo and Juliet romance", which he described as "the most romantic thing".

As a child, Sheeran spent summers at his grandparent's house in Co Wexford.

