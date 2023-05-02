Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 07:26

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

All the stories from the day's national papers
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Concerns over the use of prescription painkillers, a decline in the number of asylum seekers coming to Ireland and the upcoming visit of former US president Donald Trump are some of the stories covered on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times reads: 'IDA paying hundreds of millions to get sites for companies', alongside an article reporting that figures from the International Protection Office show the number of people seeking asylum in the State has fallen in recent months.

The Irish Examiner's lead image comes from protests in France, where demonstrations were held to mark May Day, or Labour Day, amid ongoing tensions over pension reforms there.

The paper also reports on the grounding of flights due to strikes in France.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports that new tech for gardaí will improve response times, as the Irish Independent leads with an expansion of the rent-a-room scheme for people in council properties.

The Irish Daily Mirror carries an image of Mr Trump, who is due to visit his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare on Wednesday, while both the Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mail cover concerns over the high level of codeine prescriptions issued in 2022.

In Britain, Tuesday’s newspapers feature a range of main stories with the countdown to the coronation and nursing strikes appearing in multiple publications.

The Daily Mirror looks at the invitation list for Saturday’s coronation with Ant and Dec topping the celebrity invitees.

The public’s plans for the weekend feature on the front of the Metro as it predicts 62 million pints will be sunk as the coronation will bring a 120 million lift to pubs.

And the Daily Mail says support for the British royal family remains strong across the country as it reveals the results of a poll, but reform is needed.

The i focuses on the latest nursing strikes as hospital bosses say they are “desperate” for the action to end.

That view is echoed in the Daily Express which says striking nurses refused appeals to staff an intensive care ward.

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers with The Daily Telegraph reporting that former senior civil servant began talks about working with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer whole heading up the Commons partygate investigation.

There is more on the civil service on the front of The Times as it reports on calls for cabinet secretary Simon Case to resign.

The Independent digital front page focuses on a mental health crisis, reporting on thousands of children being treated on general wards while the Guardian says the Home Office is planning a fleet of 10 ships to house asylum seekers.

The Sun mixes royalty and politics with a picture of smiling birthday girl Princess Charlotte alongside the results of a poll which reveals many Brits are at odds with Labour policies on “woke” cultural issues.

Troubled US bank First Republic again takes prime position on the front of The Financial Times as it reports on JP Morgan Chase snapping up most of its deposits.

And the Daily Star heads off planet earth as it says Sir David Attenborough would be the nation’s choice to represent us in talks with aliens.

More in this section

Flooding possible as thunderstorm warning issued for 15 counties across Ireland Flooding possible as thunderstorm warning issued for 15 counties across Ireland
Total of 209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan Total of 209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan
Demonstration hears criticism of ‘extreme’ abortion law recommendations Demonstration hears criticism of ‘extreme’ abortion law recommendations
irish examinerthe guardianthe irish timesdaily telegraphpressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe timesithe independentirish daily starirish daily mirrorirish daily mailthe echoirish daily sun
Donald Trump to visit Ireland and Scotland this week

Donald Trump to visit Ireland and Scotland this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more