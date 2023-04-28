Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies aged 71

James Cox

Johnny Fean, the guitarist with Irish Celtic rock band Horslips, has died aged 71.

In a statement, his bandmates said: "Horslips are deeply saddened to announce the passing of band member Johnny Fean, who died this morning at his home in Shannon.

"For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero. Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll. His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters throughout the years. We remain his biggest fans. He devoted his life to music and we’ll be forever thankful that he did.

"The band wish to express their heartfelt condolences to Johnny’s wife Maggie, brothers Ray, Donal, Shearie, sisters Gail and Corna and all the extended Fean clan.

"Johnny will be sorely missed.

"Barry Devlin, Charles O'Connor, Eamon Carr, Jim Lockhart."

