Man dies after being hit by truck in Co Cork

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

A man has died after being hit by a truck in Charleville, Co Cork.

The incident happened in Main Street at about 12.45pm on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly people with camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.