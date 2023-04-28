What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's front pages covers a range of stories from a Mayo man who was a military volunteer in Ukraine being killed, to fears that the Government may have to pay significant compensation to asylum seekers after a landmark case.

The Irish Times reports that an Irishman was killed while battling Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner lead with a piece that the Government may be forced to pay significant compensation to asylum seekers following a landmark court ruling after it failed to house an Afghan man seeking international protection.

The Echo lead with a piece about job losses at Kepak's Cork processing plant with 120 jobs expected to go.

Friday's front page pic.twitter.com/EAEhe24lSy — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) April 27, 2023

In the UK, the rail unions deciding to strike on the days of major British events is among a range of stories that lead British newspapers on Friday.

The Daily Mail and Metro take aim at rail unions after they announced planned strikes for the FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and Eurovision in Liverpool.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



EE AYE ADDIO WE'VE DONE THE CUP!



🔴 Union calls rail strike to ruin final for fans... then walkout hits Ukrainians at Eurovision#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QWiSgMHvfx — Metro (@MetroUK) April 27, 2023

The Daily Express labelled the rail unions “cynical” as they plan to strike during some of Britain’s favourite events.

Friday's front page: Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79https://t.co/htPjQ5mEUS#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DYDxB2jXZh — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 27, 2023

The Daily Telegraph highlights the “diversity embracing” coronation which will include Baroness Floella Benjamin among the procession.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'My place in Coronation proves King embraces diversity'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/mbkGNuMtRw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 27, 2023

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak’s government will not review or scrap all EU-era laws on the UK statute book.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday April 28 https://t.co/CtZjGaxy9l pic.twitter.com/GPhbBGDX1J — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 27, 2023

The Guardian says the Metropolitan Police may be failing to spot serial killers because they are not investigating unexpected deaths.

Guardian front page, Friday 28 April 2023: Watchdog: Met may be

failing to spot serial killers pic.twitter.com/aXha35UZ1U — The Guardian (@guardian) April 27, 2023

The new gambling reforms that will aim to save young people from addiction leads The Times.

TIMES: Gambling curbs to save young from addiction #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mwN0JdzIoG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 27, 2023

The Daily Mirror tells the story of the drought victims in East Africa who are going through the worst drought since 1984.

NHS doctors without UK citizenships are set to be left behind in Sudan after they were barred from boarding evacuation flights, the i reports.

Friday's front page: NHS doctors stranded in Sudan after UK refuses airlift#TomorrowsPapersToday



Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/tZm6OIYfQS pic.twitter.com/7cDRtCBbC1 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 27, 2023

And the Daily Star says a Mexican politician claimed they found the mummified body of a goblin in a warehouse in Mexico.