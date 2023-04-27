Rehab Group manager accused of stealing €6,000 from charity

Tom Tuite

A fleet manager with the Rehab Group has been accused of stealing €6,000 from the charity by withholding money from the sale of vehicles.

Michael Delaney (48), of the Spires, Termonfeckin, Co Louth, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday. He was charged with theft from the Rehab Group between April 2019 and December 2021.

Garda Shane McHugh told Judge Paula Murphy the accused “made no reply” to the charge.

There was no objection to bail in his bond of €300.

Garda McHugh said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended “summary disposal” of the case at the District Court level.

Judge Murphy asked for an outline of the allegations to decide if she would accept jurisdiction or send the case forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Garda McHugh said the accused had been a fleet manager at the Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, in Dublin. It was alleged he had permission to sell a number of vehicles no longer required, and he sold them, but €6,000 he obtained from that was not forwarded to the company.

Judge Murphy told defence solicitor Brian Keenan she was refusing jurisdiction because the case did not come within the sentencing powers of the District Court.

Mr Delaney, yet to indicate a plea, was not required to give evidence.

Judge Murphy ordered him to appear again in June pending the DPP’s directions and consent for preparing a book of evidence.