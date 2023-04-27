Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 08:33

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

A lack of GPs providing abortion care and calls for thousands of additional public servants are among the stories that feature on Thursday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports that nine counties have fewer than five GPs providing abortion care. An interview with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also makes the front page. He has called for thousands of additional public servants to grow the size of the State, matching economy increases.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on court delays for child sex abuse cases.

Customers could be in for more energy price hikes, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a Cork burglar jailed for five years after he threatened a mother holding her one-year-old as he robbed their home.

The stepfather of a Kinahan Cartel associate drove a bus in US president Joe Biden's convoy during his recent visit to Ireland, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the Green Party's rural spokeswoman defending their policies.

Ex-Fianna Fail councillor John Hussey was one of the solicitors appointed by the Department of Justice to oversee ‘Sworn Inquiry Boards’, according to the Irish Sun. Hussey has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl who was on a sleepover at his home with several other children.

Armed gardaí raided the home of a suspect in the Regency Hotel shooting, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the Northern Ireland budget.

The Irish News leads with a story on a family calling for an inquest into a fatal collision.

Controversial invites to the coronation of Britain's King Charles and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies to Microsoft lead the stories across Thursday’s UK front pages.

The Daily Mail says a “row erupted” on Wednesday as a Chinese official who was pivotal in the crackdown on Hong Kong and Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill were invited to the coronation.

The Daily Telegraph followed suit, saying China’s “architect of the Hong Kong crackdown” has been invited to the coronation.

The Financial Times leads with the Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the £75 billion sale of video-game maker Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

The Guardian says concerns have been raised over UK health secretary Steve Barclay in relation to his alleged conduct towards civil servants.

A magazine writer told a US court that Donald Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1996, Metro reports.

Up to 60 former sub-postmasters who were wrongly accused of stealing money after a computer accounting error have died before the end of the public inquiry into the matter, The Times reports.

UK home secretary Suella Braverman said she has vowed to put more police “boots” on the ground as a part of her plan to tackle crime, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mirror says Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession over the murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in 1996.

Doctors have issued a warning over a weight-loss drug being sold illegally on Facebook which poses a “genuine threat” to health, the i reports.

The Independent continues its campaign to save an Afghan war veteran from being deported to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star “debunks” scientists who say Jaffa Cakes are the best biscuit for dunking into tea.

More in this section

Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon attack undergoing further surgery Irish peacekeeper injured in Lebanon attack undergoing further surgery
Donnelly says three-day wait ‘understood’ by abortion referendum voters Donnelly says three-day wait ‘understood’ by abortion referendum voters
Charity urges Government not to provide Irish Naval training for Libyan Coast Guard Charity urges Government not to provide Irish Naval training for Libyan Coast Guard
irish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesbelfast telegraphdaily telegraphdaily mailmetrodaily expressthe timesthe independentirish daily starirish sunirish daily mailthe echofront pagesthe irish newsthe herald
Man downloaded child abuse videos to his Google Drive

Man downloaded child abuse videos to his Google Drive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more