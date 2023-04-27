What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

A lack of GPs providing abortion care and calls for thousands of additional public servants are among the stories that feature on Thursday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports that nine counties have fewer than five GPs providing abortion care. An interview with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also makes the front page. He has called for thousands of additional public servants to grow the size of the State, matching economy increases.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on court delays for child sex abuse cases.

Customers could be in for more energy price hikes, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a Cork burglar jailed for five years after he threatened a mother holding her one-year-old as he robbed their home.

The stepfather of a Kinahan Cartel associate drove a bus in US president Joe Biden's convoy during his recent visit to Ireland, the Irish Daily Star reports.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the Green Party's rural spokeswoman defending their policies.

Ex-Fianna Fail councillor John Hussey was one of the solicitors appointed by the Department of Justice to oversee ‘Sworn Inquiry Boards’, according to the Irish Sun. Hussey has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl who was on a sleepover at his home with several other children.

Armed gardaí raided the home of a suspect in the Regency Hotel shooting, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the Northern Ireland budget.

The Irish News leads with a story on a family calling for an inquest into a fatal collision.

Controversial invites to the coronation of Britain's King Charles and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies to Microsoft lead the stories across Thursday’s UK front pages.

The Daily Mail says a “row erupted” on Wednesday as a Chinese official who was pivotal in the crackdown on Hong Kong and Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill were invited to the coronation.

The Daily Telegraph followed suit, saying China’s “architect of the Hong Kong crackdown” has been invited to the coronation.

The Financial Times leads with the Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the £75 billion sale of video-game maker Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

The Guardian says concerns have been raised over UK health secretary Steve Barclay in relation to his alleged conduct towards civil servants.

A magazine writer told a US court that Donald Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1996, Metro reports.

Up to 60 former sub-postmasters who were wrongly accused of stealing money after a computer accounting error have died before the end of the public inquiry into the matter, The Times reports.

UK home secretary Suella Braverman said she has vowed to put more police “boots” on the ground as a part of her plan to tackle crime, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mirror says Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession over the murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in 1996.

Doctors have issued a warning over a weight-loss drug being sold illegally on Facebook which poses a “genuine threat” to health, the i reports.

The Independent continues its campaign to save an Afghan war veteran from being deported to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star “debunks” scientists who say Jaffa Cakes are the best biscuit for dunking into tea.