Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 06:50

Inquest into Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin that killed 48 people set to open

The blaze at the Dublin nightclub in February 1981 was the worst fire disaster in the history of the Irish State.
Inquest into Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin that killed 48 people set to open

By David Young, PA

A long-awaited inquest into the deaths of 48 people in a nightclub fire in Dublin will open later.

The blaze at the Stardust Ballroom in Artane in the north of the city occurred in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981.

It was the worst fire disaster in the history of the Irish State.

The inquest is set to be the most extensive ever held in Ireland and could last up to six months, with around 350 witnesses potentially due to give evidence.

Stardust nightclub fire
Gardaí stand outside the main entrance of the fire-blackened Stardust Ballroom following the fire (PA)

An original inquest in 1982 lasted just five days and recorded the cause of the deaths in accordance with medical evidence, with no reference to the circumstances or the cause of the fire.

After a long campaign by the families, in 2019 then attorney general Seamus Woulfe directed that new inquests take place.

An inquest jury was selected last week.

The inquest is being held in Dublin’s Rotunda.

Families will gather at the nearby Garden of Remembrance on Tuesday morning ahead of a planned march to the hearing venue.

Day one of the inquest will see relatives of some of those who died read pen portraits to the jury members.

More in this section

Gardaí probe claims that Ombudsman officer attended party with Gerry Hutch Gardaí probe claims that Ombudsman officer attended party with Gerry Hutch
Cabinet to unveil €1bn housing plan targeting building costs and vacant homes Cabinet to unveil €1bn housing plan targeting building costs and vacant homes
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
dublininqueststarduststardust inquest
Niall Collins responds to claims about his wife’s purchase of property in Limerick

Niall Collins responds to claims about his wife’s purchase of property in Limerick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more