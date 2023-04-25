What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The Government's €1 billion housing plan and efforts to rescue Irish citizens from Sudan make the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner cover the evacuation of Irish citizens from Sudan on the aircraft of EU partners, as violence continued across the country.

Electricity prices in Ireland are now the most expensive in Europe, according to a survey reported in the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail cover story looks at the Government's new €1 billion housing plan, which will aim to cut the cost of building homes, renovate more vacant properties and see a larger number of cost-rental apartments rolled out.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star report that gardaí will investigate reports that an officer at the Garda Ombudsman attended a party with Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch last week.

The PSNI is setting up a special unit to deal with crowd trouble at soccer matches, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The escalating crisis in Sudan dominates the front pages of the British newspapers as they focus on the race to get UK citizens out of the war-torn country.

The Times has a picture of people lining up to board a military aircraft as it focuses on a “race against time” to bring 4,000 people out of Sudan.

The Daily Mirror – which carries a big picture in tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman after his death – says 71 UK-based doctors are stranded while The Independent reports on a British doctor being shot as warships are sent to help with the evacuation.

The Royal Navy ships also feature on the front of the i, which says stranded Britons face a three-day drive across the country to reach them.

And Metro simply pleads “Get Them Out” as it joins the tributes to Len Goodman.

The Daily Telegraph also looks abroad as it concentrates on UK foreign secretary James Cleverly calling on China to come clean on the “biggest military build-up in history”.

Closer to home, business and the economy appear on several front pages with The Guardian reporting on the CBI president warning the organisation’s future is in doubt after allegations of sexual harassment.

The Daily Mail again focuses on what it calls “the hated tourist tax” and says British prime minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism from business leaders.

Mr Sunak and UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt are the focus of the Financial Times, which says they have been “pressed to deliver on pledge to mend ties with business”.

There is more from Mr Sunak on the front of the Daily Express, the PM writing in support of the paper’s campaign to protect women’s rights.

And the Daily Star reports on “no-nookie waivers’ for future space tourists.