Down GAA condemns banner flown over Ulster Football quarter-final in Newry

Down GAA has issued a statement condemning a banner which was flown over Páirc Esler during Sunday's Ulster Senior Football quarter-final between Down and Donegal.

During the first-half the game, which ultimately saw Down triumph 2-13 to 1-11, a small plane circled above the grounds, pulling a banner which read: 'Sack Sean Og'.

The banner was in reference to Down GAA secretary, Seán Óg McAteer.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Down GAA said it regrets the "vindictive actions of an individual".

Down GAA Statement 23-04-2023 pic.twitter.com/ajHcl1CJ9U — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) April 23, 2023

The county board said the incident was "an attempt to tarnish the occasion", adding: "It is clear to everyone that this was the action of someone who could not be regarded as a true supporter of Down and the GAA."

"We value the work and dedication of our county secretary Seán Óg McAteer and of all of our officers and volunteers, and we would encourage the individual behind this stunt to put their time and resources to better use," the statement added.