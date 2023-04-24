Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 11:04

Down GAA condemns banner flown over Ulster Football quarter-final in Newry

The banner was directed at Down GAA secretary Seán Óg McAteer
Down GAA condemns banner flown over Ulster Football quarter-final in Newry

Down GAA has issued a statement condemning a banner which was flown over Páirc Esler during Sunday's Ulster Senior Football quarter-final between Down and Donegal.

During the first-half the game, which ultimately saw Down triumph 2-13 to 1-11, a small plane circled above the grounds, pulling a banner which read: 'Sack Sean Og'.

The banner was in reference to Down GAA secretary, Seán Óg McAteer.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Down GAA said it regrets the "vindictive actions of an individual".

The county board said the incident was "an attempt to tarnish the occasion", adding: "It is clear to everyone that this was the action of someone who could not be regarded as a true supporter of Down and the GAA."

"We value the work and dedication of our county secretary Seán Óg McAteer and of all of our officers and volunteers, and we would encourage the individual behind this stunt to put their time and resources to better use," the statement added.

More in this section

AGSI to seek meeting with Harris over GSOC investigation AGSI to seek meeting with Harris over GSOC investigation
Explained: Government’s new Cost Rental Subvention Scheme to help relieve housing crisis Explained: Government’s new Cost Rental Subvention Scheme to help relieve housing crisis
Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap
donegaldownnewryulster football championshipdown gaapáirc esler
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more