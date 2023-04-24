Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 09:23

Renewed appeal after deadly attack on Cork pensioner

Florence O’Sullivan (68) died in hospital earlier this month after being found hurt in Cork city.
Renewed appeal after deadly attack on Cork pensioner

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A renewed appeal for information has been issued as part of an investigation into the deadly attack on a Cork pensioner.

Florence O’Sullivan (68) was found hurt at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork city, on Saturday, March 11th.

He died at Cork University Hospital on April 6th.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help and continuing to appeal for witnesses and those with video footage to come forward.

They are also appealing for information on a white Volkswagen taxi seen in the Glentransna Court area between 8-8.20pm on March 11th and are asking the driver to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

AGSI to seek meeting with Harris over GSOC investigation AGSI to seek meeting with Harris over GSOC investigation
Explained: Government’s new Cost Rental Subvention Scheme to help relieve housing crisis Explained: Government’s new Cost Rental Subvention Scheme to help relieve housing crisis
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
gardacorkflorence o'sullivan
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more