Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 07:46

The Monday papers are led by the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The Monday papers are led by the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan and the controversy surrounding the Garda watchdog after one of its investigators attended a party with Gerard Hutch.

The Irish Times reports that a team of Irish special forces soldiers and diplomats is being sent to Sudan to assist Irish people in leaving the country in response to the worsening violence there.

Pressure is mounting on the Government amid concerns over the integrity of the Garda watchdog following the resignation of a senior investigator at Gsoc over links to Gerard Hutch, according to the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mirror claims the former Gsoc investigator now plans to leave Ireland.

The Irish Independent says plans to waive development levies on new houses could reduce the cost of building an average home by more than €21,000.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan has called for the mandatory testing of garda members for drugs, the Irish Daily Mail reports, after a female garda in her 30s was arrested in Dublin Airport over drugs possession.

The Irish Daily Star prints photos of Gerry Hutch and family members going for a walk in Dublin following his aquittal at the Regency Hotel murder trial.

The Belfast Telegraph has new figures revealing the number of paramilitary-style attacks in the North since the Good Friday Agreement.

The UK papers focus on the evacuation of diplomats from Sudan as internal warring in the African nation rages on.

The Guardian, Daily Express and Metro report British embassy staff and their families were evacuated from the Sudanese capital Khartoum in a special operation involving 1,200 armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the Foreign Office has been accused of abandoning British citizens in Sudan.

Elsewhere, The Times and i lead with Labour MP Diane Abbott having the Labour whip suspended after suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

The Daily Mail carries its campaign calling for the return of tax-free shopping for overseas tourists.

Singer Rod Stewart has urged the British government to give nurses a pay rise, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Independent reports MPs are set to warn that the taxpayer-funded apprenticeship scheme needs to be overhauled to focus on people at the start of their careers.

And the Daily Star says the mercury is likely to hit 26 degrees Celsius for King Charles’s coronation.

