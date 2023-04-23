Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 09:40

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

The GSOC officer who attended the party for Gerry Hutch continues to dominate headlines.
The investigation into a member of GSOC who attended a party with Gerry Hutch continues to dominate the headlines across the weekend.

The Irish Times weekend edition leads with that story. The Examiner also leads with the GSOC officer who attended the party with Gerry Hutch.

The Examiner also leads with public servants who are advised to remove TikTok from their devices over security concerns.

The Irish Mail on Sunday claim the GSOC officer who attended the party with Mr Hutch rents a house from a relative of Mr Hutch.

The Irish Sunday Mirror also focus on Gerry Hutch, as they claim he will leave Ireland via ferry to avoid attention

The Sunday Times reveals that one of the hitmen for Gerry Hitch was an informer, while the paper also pays tribute to Barry Humphries who died yesterday aged 89.

 

Daily Star Sunday marks the comedian’s passing with one of the famous quotes of his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage.

The Observer focuses on the former deputy prime minister’s claim of “activist” civil servants, while the Sunday Express adds that they are also “out to get” Suella Braverman.

The Sunday Telegraph adds that the Home Secretary has signalled she’s prepared to ignore European courts to start deportation flights to Rwanda.

Sunday Mirror reports Boris Johnson has taken his fourth holiday since resigning as prime minister.

An MI6 spy sent to a jihadist camp went on to kill his own child, The Sunday Times reports.

The Independent says the Royal British Legion has urged the Government to help the Afghan war heroes who helped Britain.

A “sick courier service” is delivering knives to “TikTok teens”, according to Sunday People.

And the Mail on Sunday says protesters are planning to disrupt the Coronation by spooking the King’s horses.

