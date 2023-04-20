Irish celebrity to face trial for defilement of underage girl

Jessica Magee

A trial date has been set at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for an Irish celebrity charged with defilement of a minor.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of three charges of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at unknown locations in Dublin on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

The man, who denies all charges against him, appeared before the court on Thursday, having been sent forward from Dublin District Court.

The complainant is now in her late 20s, the court heard.

The trial is due to begin on October 9th and is expected to last four or five days.

Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the case until July 24th for a hearing to discuss issues around outstanding disclosure.

Defence counsel had asked for an early trial date, saying the case is seriously affecting his client, whose work requires him to travel.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.