Hillary Clinton and Pádraig Harrington among this week's Late Late guests

Muireann Duffy

This week's Late Late Show will feature former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington, and investigation editor with the Sunday World, Nicola Tallant.

Ms Clinton was in Belfast earlier this week, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss the legacy of the peace deal and the future of the North.

She will also chat about the indictment of former US president Donald Trump, whom she ran against the in the 2016 presidential election, and recall meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of being introduced into the World Golf Hall of Fame, three-time major winner Harrington will look back on his career to date, while Tallant will discuss what is to come in the investigation of the Regency Hotel shooting following Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's acquittal earlier this week.

Best-selling author Stefanie Preissner (Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same?) will also join Ryan, speaking about her journey to motherhood and why she is striving for autism acceptance over awareness.

There will also be plenty of musical entertainment, with Tom Dunn (Something Happens) and Fiachna Ó Braonáin (Hothouse Flowers) discussing their latest project, before the cast of West Side Story, which comes to Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in June, give a sample of what audiences can expect from the iconic Broadway show.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.