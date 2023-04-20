What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages look at an industrial accident in Cork, subsidies for builders, and Gerry Hutch at the shops after his acquittal.

The Irish Times reports that one-third of students in universities and colleges are experiencing “serious” financial problems.

A father of three young children is fighting for his life following the industrial accident at a Stryker plant in Cork, according to the Irish Examiner.

A new housing package to address the rising cost of construction and incentivise the development of affordable homes is being developed by the Government, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the heated exchanges between senior civil servant Robert Watt and TDs at the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star publish photographs of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch on the streets of Dublin after his acquittal in a Special Criminal Court trial.

The Belfast Telegraph ​reports that the senior PSNI officer who survived a gun attack told the British prime minister last week from his hospital bed that “we can’t go back” to Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Meanwhile, the cost-of-living crisis dominates the British front pages on Thursday as inflation numbers held stubborn.

The i reports the UK could face a 5 per cent increase in interest rates after failing to curb inflation rates, which sit at 10.1%.

The Daily Mirror says the cost-of-living crisis is worsening with some food prices rising seven times faster than wages.

Double-digit inflation offers little hope for an end to cost of living crisis with food prices still soaring and fears over pay demands, according to the Financial Times.

An MP said the “penny must drop” as Russian ships with armed guards are allegedly monitoring wind farms and gas pipelines off UK shores, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Times reports judges may lose power to block migrant deportation flights as Tory rebels win concessions from prime minister Rishi Sunak over Rwanda deportations.

The Daily Mail says a foreign rapist is still living in the UK three years after Keir Starmer opposed his deportation.

Two MPs from the opposing sides of politics have united to call for joint action to protect women’s rights, the Daily Express reports.

Pro-Russian hackers are trying to destroy critical services over the UK’s support of Ukraine, according to the Metro.

And the Daily Star led with the flat-earther who proved the earth is not flat in a costly experiment.