Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 14:59

Pensioner charged with putting lives at risk after sabotaging gas pipes

Charlie Lynagh, aged 72, appeared at Falcarragh District Court
Stephen Maguire

A pensioner has been charged with putting the lives of people in danger after being caught attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre in Co Donegal.

Charlie Lynagh, aged 72, appeared at Falcarragh District Court.

He is charged with the incident on October 22nd at Mevagh Hall in Carrigart, as he did damage to two high pressure LPG rubber gas pipes belonging to Mevagh Hall.

The court was told that Mr Lynagh pierced a hole in each pipe and then turned on the gas created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

He is also charged with having a knife which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

A video of CCTV footage of Lynagh, of Tirloughan, Carrigart, allegedly tampering with the gas cylinders had been circulating on social media.

Garda Matthew Burke, of Milford Garda Station, said he arrested Mr Lynagh at Letterkenny Courthouse on Wednesday and put the charges to him, but he made no reply. The accused man did not speak during the court hearing.

Judge Vincent Deane asked Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle what was the opinion of the State.

Inspector McGonigle said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided on prosecution by indictment at the Circuit Court.

Judge Deane adjourned the case to June 21st to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.

