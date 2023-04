Tomas Doherty

A man in his 20s has died following an assault in Dublin.

He was attacked on Harrington Street in Dublin 8 at about 4.45am on Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to St James' Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being held at a garda station in Dublin.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by gardaí, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.