Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 08:20

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's papers focus on the fallout of the Regency Hotel murder trial where Gerry Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne. An explosion at a Cork factory which left two people with burns also makes the front pages.
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times reports Jonathan Dowdall, the State’s key witness during the trial of Gerard Hutch has been accepted into witness protection, a decision which will be unaffected by Mr Hutch’s acquittal this week.

The Irish Examiner and The Echo both lead on an explosion at a Cork at plant where two men suffered titanium burns.

 

In the UK, Keir Starmer’s NHS warning, a crackdown on eco protests and a potential cure for type 2 diabetes lead the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying the NHS is broken with one in five people going to emergency departments because they cannpt get an appointment with a GP.

The reports that NHS targets will return if Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister.

The Daily Mail says police and judges must end the country’s growing wave of “chaotic eco protests” according to MPs.

The Daily Express reports thousands of town hall chiefs pocketed more than £100,000 last year.

The Daily Mirror reports on the five Tory politicians who have promised to crack down and ban zombie knives and machetes but you can still buy the weapons.

Metro led with a “dangerous decision” by a probation officer who classified a man who murdered his partner and three children as low-risk.

The Times says according to a landmark British trial, a diet of soup and shake can reverse type 2 diabetes.

Goldman Sachs have been hit by a trading slowdown as costs rise due to a “retail reversal”, the Financial Times reports.

And the Daily Star says the head of Google admitted the dangers of AI “keep him up at night”.

