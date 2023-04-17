Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 08:25

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages
Debate over a 'Dublin allowance' for teachers and nurses, and tensions within Cabinet over facial recognition technology are among the stories that feature on Monday's front pages.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has described the argument for a  Dublin allowance for teachers and nurses as "very, very challenging", The Irish Times reports.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on demands for a juvenile ICU in Cork, while Cabinet tensions over facial recognition technology also make the front page.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on a rise in vehicle theft.

The Echo leads with a story on traffic problems in Douglas, Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on people's personal data being sold on the dark web following data breaches.

The Herald leads with stories on car theft and the Gerry Hutch trial.

The estate of Freddie Scappaticci, an IRA informer, is facing civil claims from over 30 of his victims, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

An Alliance councillor suffering abuse while canvassing is the main story on The Irish News front page.

NHS strikes, a lack of maths skills and children being denied mental health help led the stories across the UK’s papers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reports pressure is growing on Nicola Sturgeon to quit the Scottish National Party as police investigate claims of attempting to hide figures.

The Bank of England is considering an urgent reform of their deposit guarantee scheme, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail says there were 6,500 cases of sexual abuse over a three-year period in hospitals across the UK.

The Guardian reports 250,000 children have been denied help by the NHS for mental health issues as it struggles to keep up with surging case loads.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said the economy is “suffering” from a failure of numeracy skills and will take aim at the “anti-maths mindset”, according to The Times.

The reports MPs are hoping nurse strikes could end within weeks due to union splits over the new pay deal.

The Daily Mirror leads with an investigation into the sale of vapes to children, finding almost half of shops investigated sold nicotine to minors.

Metro reports the NHS is spending more than £1 million a week on private ambulances to help deal with strikes.

And the Daily Star says bookmakers are confident it will be the hottest April on record, with temperatures to reach 20C.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on Ukrainian hopes for a boost in support following the leaking of US military documents.

irish examinerirish independentthe irish timesthe new york timesbelfast telegraphfinancial timeseditionsdaily expressdaily mirrorthe timesthe independentirish daily mailfront pagesthe irish newsthe herald
